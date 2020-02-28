Encore Medical Spa & Family Medicine is located at 1202 Gault Ave. N. in Fort Payne. Dr. Monique Sherrill is the board-certified licensed physician on duty. Doctor Sherrill brings 25 years of experience to her practice. Two Nurse Practitioners are also at the office, Mrs. DeAnn B. Cobble and Miss Paula Henderson. The General Manager is Jason L. Sherrill, M.S.
The office accepts patients from “birth and beyond,” said Jason Sherrill. “We have patients here from 3 days of age to 95 years of age.”
One aspect of the practice that makes it exceptional to the area is the Hydration Station. This treatment uses an IV drip therapy to boost health and wellness. Dehydration can lead to a long list of health problems. The IV treatment contains a combination of vital minerals and vitamins aimed at improving energy and stamina. The therapy session takes approximately 40 minutes.
The setting for the therapy room is spa-like in nature, with recliners, soft music, WiFi accessibility and USB ports. Athletes of all sports are finding this type of therapy to be beneficial in their recovery of stamina. Others who suffer from a variety of chronic health problems are finding benefits as well.
Contact Encore for a complete list of the ailments this treatment is reported to treat and for more information about this cutting edge therapy. Those interested in this treatment do not have to be patients of Encore to engage in the therapy of the hydration station.
The Medical Spa also offers Societe clinical skincare. Societe pairs natural ingredients with the most current scientific advancements. Societe products do not contain parabens, propylene glycol, sodium lauryl sulfate, artificial colors or fragrances, hormones, genetically modified derived ingredients, fillers, or chemical dyes or formaldehyde.
Dr. Sherrill is board certified in aesthetics and offers treatments for acne. Botox treatments are also available for the management of wrinkles.
As a physician her medical office includes all routine exams and procedures including, but not limited, to sick patient services, safe treatment options for ADD and ADHD, in house lab services, simple suturing, excision of benign lesions, and safe options for weight loss.
Hours are Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Fridays 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Visit www.encoremedicalspaandfamilymedicine.com also on Facebook.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.