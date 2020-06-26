Update on Suite K Salon + Spa of Fort Payne

Suite K Salon + Spa is owned and operated by Katie Owen. The business opened in the summer of 2017 and has grown to include more spa services and service providers. What this business provides is a day of beauty and pampering.
Previously, the business offered two hair stylists, but now, clients have four to choose from. The current hairdressers are Jennifer Pitts, Maria Hidrago, Haley Blansit and Whitney Johnson.
The salon previously did not have massage therapy on its list of services, now that service is also offered.
Manicures and pedicures are still on the menu as are facials. Owen’s is a certified esthetician.
The facial treatments include both microdermabrasion and hydrodermabrasion. Dermabrasion is an exfoliating technique that uses a rotating instrument to remove the outer layers of skin. This procedure is performed to treat fine lines, sun damage, acne scars, and uneven texture.
Hydrodermabrasion is commonly called the “celebrity facial” and is used to remove dead cells from the skin and help eliminate dark spots and hyper pigmentation. Antioxidants introduced through the procedure hydrate and decrease inflammation in the skin, reversing damage, while protecting lipid membranes, collagen fibers, and enzyme systems. Both treatments are performed from decolletage upwards. Facials are done in a private setting. Other facials include Deep Cleansing Treatment, Clarifying Acne Facial and Anti-Aging Facial.
The setting of the salon is upscale and serene and most importantly there is great emphasis placed on sanitizing after each client. With the reopening of salons, salon owners are having to keep pace with the new mandates. “We have always gone above and beyond to clean and sanitize,” said Owen. “Of course we sanitize after each client and we are also wearing masks.”
Suite K Salon + Spa is located at 2201 Gault Ave. N. in Fort Payne. Business hours are Monday - Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. by appointment only. Telephone number is 843-557-7057.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
