Seventh-grader learns to believe in herself

For approximately 24 years, Fort Payne Middle School has honored seventh grade, straight-A students with a wall of recognition they call the Wall of Fame. According to Principal Shane Byrd, the project was started by April Howard and is currently under the direction of Amanda Davis. Byrd said it is their hope that the wall will continue on for years to come.
After a seventh-grader completes the seventh grade course and has achieved an entire school year of straight A’s then the child gets to paint their hand and make a handprint on the wall along with their name and the year they will graduate from high school. Those who participated in school sports or band may place recognition of this also.
One recent recipient to the Wall of Fame is Hailey Hamilton. “I was not confident I could accomplish getting all A’s for the entire year,” said Hamilton. “But I decided to set this a goal and try my best.”
Hamilton said she decided to “up her game” and work hard to accomplish her goal. She regularly worked with other students in study groups and made sure to ask the teacher questions anytime she didn’t fully understand the topic being discussed.
She said her favorite subject is reading, but subjects that challenge her the most are math and science. She felt these subjects could possibly keep her from getting all A’s. “What I learned most of all during this challenge is to believe in myself,” said Hamilton. “I just decided to give it my all and I surprised myself.”
Hamilton said she also learned that setting a goal is key to motivation. She has a younger brother in the fourth grade and hopes to inspire him by her actions. “Even through there is not a Wall of Fame for this year of school or any other year in my last few years of high school, I still know it is something I can achieve if I put my mind to it,” said Hamilton. “I plan on aiming for all A’s every school year.”
Due to the outbreak of the pandemic Hailey’s recognition was delayed, but not forgotten. The Wall of Fame is in the seventh grade hallway at Fort Payne Middle School and she hopes it inspires other seventh graders who see it to reach out for this same goal. Hailey is now in the ninth grade and should graduate in 2024.
Hailey’s Motto: “Believe in yourself.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
