Goggans Insurance opens new branch

In 1987, Terry and Sue Goggans opened up Goggans Insurance in Rainsville. The insurance agency has grown to seven branches which includes Fort Payne North and South, Scottsboro, Centre, Boaz and Jasper, Tennessee. The seven locations are networked together with 17 licensed agents and 25 employees operating as a large team.
“It started out as a family business and still is one,” said Josh Goggans. “My brother, Gabe, and I were always around the insurance business growing up, and now we work here, as well as my wife Loriah and Gabe’s wife Tonya.” Terry and Sue’s daughter, Kristi Underwood, worked with the agency in the earlier days and still helps out during the summer, she is a school teacher in Fyffe.
Josh said when his father started the business he took out the phone book and basically called everyone in the area to offer them insurance. “Dad had worked for another insurance company before he started this one,” said Josh. “When he opened up the business he literally started from scratch, we still have some of those same customers that dad found back then. These days our business grows mainly from referrals.”
The insurance agency offers bilingual services for Spanish speaking customers with one Spanish speaking agent and 4 customer service representatives. Bilingual insurance agent Evelin Avalos has been with the agency for over 12 years.
“We will insure practically anything,” said Goggans. “Cars, Homes, Boats, campers, motorcycles, ATVs, commercial vehicles, dump trucks and we specialize in various forms of business Insurance” The only type of insurance the agency does not currently offer is health insurance.
Goggans said they shop multiple carriers such as Progressive, American Strategic (ASI), Safeco, Nationwide, Allstate, Cincinnati, Frankenmuth, National General, Travelers, The Hartford and more. “Using a wide selection gives us the ability to offer really competitive rates to our customers,” said Josh. While customers often look for the least expensive rate possible, Goggans recommends getting the best value between cost and coverage.
“We are the oldest independent insurance agency in DeKalb County and now serving customers in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, we want our customers to know they are truly valued,” said Josh Goggans.
The newest location is the Fort Payne North branch, in the old Regions Bank building, at 1718 Gault Ave. N. and is managed by April McCurdy. The new branch offers the convenience of a drive-thru and affords customers practicing social distancing a way to avoid having to come inside.
Goggans Insurance is the recipient for “Best of DeKalb” 2020 for Life Insurance. They can be found at Goggansinsurance.com or on Facebook. Phone 256-845-7777.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.