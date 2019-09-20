Princesses and Rock Star Infant and Children’s Clothing Store is owned and operated by Lisa Marie Lyons. Previously she operated the business as a consignment shop, but she is now buying the previously-owned merchandise outright for resale.
Lyons still welcomes those with used name brand clothing to come by the store and allow her to make a dollar offer on clothing she feels will sell.
“No items that are not name-brands will be accepted,” said Lyons. “I’m looking for Under Armour, Carter’s, Gap, Ralph Lauren, Old Navy, and Justice to name a few, and they must be brought in already laundered and clean.”
Another new feature is the rack down the middle of the store offering items for $1 each. The store also has new items on display such as Sassy Ruffles clothing line and Ellie Bailey’s Bowtique hair bows.
The store offers over 2,000 pieces of clothing to choose from. Parents and grandparents will be pleased the see the array of toys located throughout the store to keep their little ones occupied while they shop.
The store’s hours have also changed. The store is now open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone who left merchandise on consignment has until Nov. 1 to close their account. Contact Lisa Marie at 256-630-3871.
Chris Lyons has built a new vacation rental cabin atop Lookout Mountain in the Adamsburg area. It is situated on ample acreage providing privacy to guests. This two-bedroom, two and one-half-bath cabin sits on a generously sized, stocked pond with a dock.
Guests can enjoy the porch swing, soak in the outside hot tub or jetted indoor tub, enjoy the fireplace, grill out, or take a walk through the woods. This place is perfect for a couple or family get away.
Call Chris at 256-630-8220 or Lisa Marie at the number listed above, for prices and availability. The cabin can be found on Facebook at Lyon’s Den Cabins.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears each Saturday.
