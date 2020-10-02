North DeKalb Primary Care is now offering finger-stick COVID-19 testing with only a 15 to 20 minute waiting time on results.
John Moore recently opened the new health-care facility in Valley Head. The office is staffed by Dr. Elizabeth Cole, M.D. (Dr. Beth), Nurse Practitioners, John Moore and Heather Noles and Office Manager, Trey Moore. Retired ENT surgeon Dr. William Freeman sees patients for the treatment of various allergies only by appointment on Fridays.
For persons who have been exposed to COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms related to the virus, NDPC has a procedure in place. NDPC asks that anyone coming to the office under those conditions to please pull to the back of the building, stay in the vehicle and call the number listed below. Office personnel will come out to assist patients once they have arrived and call the office to notify them of their arrival. For those who test negative or positive to COVID-19, further care and instructions will be given.
Most places that offer the testing for the virus use a nasal swab and take days, if not weeks, to get results. “We knew when we opened this facility we wanted to hit the ground running by making this finger-stick test available to the community with a timely return on results and be as minimally invasive a procedure as possible.”
Services offered at the clinic include general health care from pediatrics to geriatric care. They also offer management of hypertension and obesity. “A drug that was developed for Type 2 Diabetes has the side effect of causing weight loss,” said Trey Moore. “We offer this drug, Saxenda, to our patients to help promote weight loss. We’ve seen really good results in weight loss of individuals losing as much as 130 pounds.” According to online sources, Saxenda mimics an intestinal hormone that tells the brain the stomach is full.
NDPC is located at 136 Commerce Ave. Valley Head. Office hours are Monday - Wednesday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Winter hours will be extended to include Thursdays and Fridays. Allergist, Dr. William Freeman see patients at the clinic on Friday’s from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. by appointment only.
More information can be found on Facebook. Phone 256-674-1052.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
