One of the best pieces of advice business experts share is to start a new business without getting in over your head. Allow the business time to grow before expanding it into the dream you know it can be. This is the business model Blue Jug of Fort Payne followed for five years, and they have proven this advice to be valid.
Blue Jug of Fort Payne has relocated and was reopened January 16 at 519 Gault Ave. N. offering the public triple the size of space and merchandise. Original owner/partner Jerry Lockhart has passed the torch onto his daughter Sarah Lockhart and her supportive partner Jason Druebert.
The store offers water treatment services and encourages people to keep hydrated with alkaline and natural mineral water. A new and larger filtration system is up and running that is four times faster than the previous one.
Another business model they follow is keeping the public informed with media. Followers on Facebook and Instagram can receive current updates on the stores offerings with both photos and details. Search online for Blue Jug of Fort Payne.
An expanded line of healthy snacks and produce is being offered. Jason Druebert a.k.a. “The Butter Snob,” is cranking out his healthier-choice sweet treats in a variety of delicious dietary restrictive ways. Items such as gluten-free brownies can be found along with other diet restrictive delights. Call ahead and check to see what the offerings are on a daily basis. The goal is to try and meet the public’s needs whenever possible.
The next phase of the plan is to institute a beverage bar with coffee, tea, smoothies, and Kombucha on tap. They are also installing a baking kitchen where Druebert can work his “magic” right on property. The healthy treats Jason cooks up are rotated, but requests will be considered.
Drop by and check out the fresh eggs and produce from The Farm at Windy Hill of Mentone. Linger and enjoy the new lounging space.
Store hours will be expanding in the coming months, currently hours of operation are Monday - Friday 9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Phone 256-648-5550.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
