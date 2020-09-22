It is a little difficult to trace the history of the kitchen backsplash. It seems it came on the scene shortly after indoor running water became widespread around the 1930s.
A background check reveals backsplashes were only about 4 inches high and most were attached to a farmhouse sink. When the popularity of under mounted sinks rose in the 40s, backsplashes began to be mounted directly to the wall behind the sink.
The 50s saw the backsplash becoming a place to showcase bright colors and patterns on cement tile. The durability and easy cleanup no doubt lends to its longevity in the home motif.
Over the following decade, the backsplash became a popular place to display bright colors and stylish patterns.
Occasionally in time-honored homes tiles used as the backdrop in the kitchen, especially in the sink region, will have little artistic paintings on them of fruits or vegetables. Some still find this nostalgic design appealing.
The term backsplash wears a disguise because it has evolved and is no longer restricted to the boundary of staying behind the kitchen sink. Today’s backsplashes are commonly seen behind cook tops and in some cases completely wrap around the entire circumference of the kitchen over the countertops. Some homeowners extend them to reach the ceiling for a bold statement that disguises the kitchen as larger than it actually is.
Near the start of the 2000s subway tiles became the big trend. They replaced the old world look of marble from the 90s. They are still popular in 2020.
These days, mirrored tiles make for a glamorous kitchen backsplash that reflect light and give an elegant air to the home eatery.
Home decor magazines and interior decorators say the backsplash does not have to match the countertop or floor, but it should complement it.
Many styles and designs have graced this piece of home decor. For novel backsplash suggestions go online to Home Beautiful “55 Chic Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Will Transform the Entire Room.”
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise normally appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
