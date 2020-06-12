A body in motion stays in motion

Newton’s first law of motion, sometimes referred to as the law of inertia, is that an object in motion stays in motion and an object at rest stays at rest. More than ever before, modern medicine recognizes this is especially true for the human body. This is the reason doctors prescribe physical therapy (PT) after many types of surgeries and commonly prescribe it before surgery is necessary.
Rehab Partners of Fort Payne has been a local landmark for over 20 years, it came under new ownership just over a year ago. Drake Ibsen is the new owner, however Ibsen served as the director of the facility since 1999 and is a licensed physical therapist.
Ibsen originally intended to pursue a career in criminal justice, but after a family member in the medical field shared their personal experience, Ibsen decided the added years of schooling required was worth the effort.
“I always knew I wanted to do something that helped other people,” said Ibsen. “I’ve never regretted this decision.
The nearly 5,000 square foot medical clinic offers patients PT to restore mobility. A doctor’s referral is necessary to visit the clinic. Doctors refer patients who have had hip, shoulder and knee replacements. Medical conditions such as sports injuries, chronic back pain, spinal surgeries and strokes all can require PT.
To restore the use of joints, muscle and ligaments, specialized proven methods of PT are given and taught to the patient to continue at their home in the months or years to come. This process can take a few weeks to a couple of months depending on the doctor’s recommendation and the patient’s needs. Each patient is given a customized therapy program that utilizes specialized equipment.
Rehab Partners has nine employees, most of which have been with the clinic for 15 to 20 years. “We have a lot of repeat patients and they like seeing a familiar face when they return,” said Ibsen. “I feels our employees are a huge asset to our company.”
Most insurance companies cover the majority of the cost, leaving the patient the co-pay unless they have supplemental coverage that will take care of the co-pay.
Previously, elective surgeries were postponed due to COVID 19, but they are now taking place once again. Rehab Partners follows all mandated regulations for those in the medical field to protect themselves and their patients during the one-on-one sessions.
Rehab Partners is located at 121 Drinkard Drive, Fort Payne. Go to rehabpartners.com for more information. Open 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday. The phone number is 256-997-9006.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
