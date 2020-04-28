Kayla McKenzie was diagnosed in 2018 with Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, also known as pseudotumor cerebri. This rare condition occurs in fewer than 200,000 Americans annually. This condition takes place when pressure inside the skull increases, it is most common among women who are obese and of child bearing age.
“When I received the diagnosis I was told it would cause me to go blind,” said McKenzie. “My choices were to have brain surgery or immediately lose the excess weight I was carrying.”
The amount of weight the doctor wanted her to lose and the amount of time she needed to lose it in was basically impossible without the help of modern medicine.
After researching her options, she made the decision to have gastric sleeve surgery to facilitate quick weight loss and avoid the impending health issues. Her goal weight was 160, and within one year, McKenzie lost 125 pounds. For nearly six months now she has maintained a weight of 140, exceeding her original goal.
“My current weight just seems to be where my body has settled at,” said McKenzie.
McKenzie said as a child she never had weight issues.
“I didn’t start to have problems with weight gain until I started taking the birth control pill,” said McKenzie. “Even with the surgery, the process takes meal planning and exercise as well.”
McKenzie is a member at the Wills Valley Recreation Center where she takes D-2-Fit and circuit training classes. She also utilizes the equipment, such as the stationary bike, elliptical machine, and treadmill.
“I hit the gym three to four times each week and spend anywhere from one to two hours there,” said McKenzie.
She has advice for anyone contemplating gastric bypass surgery.
“Do your homework and understand what it is all about. It is not the easy way out, as some people think,” said McKenzie.
She also said having good support helps.
“My husband would not eat things I was trying to stay away from, even though he didn’t need to lose weight,” said McKenzie. “His support meant a lot.”
Kayla’s Motto: “The first step is always the hardest.
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
