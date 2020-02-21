Boxed Leaf: Not Your Momma’s Herb Shop

The Boxed Leaf is a relatively new business to Fort Payne. The store is located at 430 Gault Ave. N. The store offers natural remedies for preventative and existing health concerns.
Rebecca Rogers is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive, son, Will Siskey is Retail Manager of Operations and daughter, Jessica Edwards is Marketing Director.
The store came about as a result of the autoimmune disorder Alopecia that Siskey suffered at age 15. Alopecia affects hundreds of thousands of people and it can become so severe that a person loses every hair on their body.
Rogers took her son to the two doctors, who were at the top of this field of expertise, and was told there was no cure. Their search for a more satisfying answer led them to stem cell harvesting, not from aborted fetuses, but rather from the fat in one’s own body. “I have made a full recovery due to this specialized therapy,” said Siskey. “I do have to also maintain a healthy diet and active lifestyle, but I am free from the effects of this disease.”
After this personal experience, it prompted the family to collaborate with persons in the field of medical science, the result was clinics in Mobile and Hoover, Alabama called Sparrow (Sparrowclinic.com).
The process of determining each individuals health needs starts with what is referred to as a Bio-Scan. A hair sample may be dropped off at the Boxed Leaf, which sends the sample to Sparrow. The sample is used to assess a person’s health. Once the clinic has the results from the sample then recommendations are made for herbal remedies and these products can be purchased at the Boxed Leaf.
The store offers gluten, sugar, dairy and soy free edibles and teaches customers about the benefits of organic products. CBD products are available as well and Boxed Leaf is happy to explain the differences in the types of CBDs today’s market offers.
“People tend to just accept the aging process,” said Siskey. “Most of the illnesses and pains that come with aging can be prevented with the use of natural products and lifestyle changes.”
“My entire family uses these products and we have seen dramatic results in our health improving,” said Edwards. “Herbal remedies don’t work overnight, it takes time to see the benefits, but we are seeing them.”
Boxed Leaf is “not your momma’s herb shop”. The store is an upscale, modern place to find natural solutions to common and uncommon health issues. “We have tried to create a place where the community feels welcomed,” said Siskey. “We offer free Wi-Fi and a lounge area where customers can have a Kombucha, tea, coffee, CBD brownie or a Mason Dixon sweet treat.”
Private paint parties are available and also rental space for other types of meetings.
Open Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Phone 256-997-6617 Also found on Facebook.
