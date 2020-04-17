Dental care provisions during “new normal”

Promises of opening the country back up for business are being made and hopefully the step-by-step process will come to fruition sooner than later, but until then, those living in DeKalb County can find information on local businesses here in Spotlight on Business concerning who is open for business and how they are dealing with the “new normal” procedures mandated by state and federal government agencies.
Wilson & Fiquett DMD, PC are open during their regular hours of operation, which are Monday - Thursday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
In compliance with the Alabama Board of Dentistry and the Center for Disease Control restrictions are in place for the types of procedures that may be preformed by dentists during the current pandemic mandates.
Dentists who do remain open are restricted to emergency care only. No procedure classified as elective is permitted. “We were given a very detailed list by the dental board about the types of procedures we are permitted to perform,” said Wilson. “It all comes under the heading of emergent care.”
Currently the office is operating on a skeleton crew to protect patients from any unnecessary exposure to COVID-19 and new methods of practice have been put in place to optimize the safety of patients.
“We only allow one patient at a time in the building,” said Fiquett. “Upon arrival, the patient alerts us by phone they have arrived and they remain outside until we give them the okay to enter. When entering the building their temperature is taken. We also take our temperatures as well on a daily basis.”
Fiquett said two dental operatories are alternated back and forth to allow one operatory the necessary time to be sterilized after each patient while the other room is used. “It takes more than just a few minutes for disinfectants to do their job,” said Fiquett. “We give each operatory ample time to be properly sanitized by allowing disinfectants the specified time to reside on surfaces.”
In addition to sanitizing the operatory, Fiquett said the bathroom, door handles, the countertop and anything else that the patient came into contact with is also sanitized.
Wilson is working behind the scenes to ensure protective measures will be in place, such as the type of masks the staff will wear, when the OK is given to resume elective procedures. “We are trained as dentists to give a high-level of attention to controlling infection,” said Wilson. “We are dedicated to making sure we are doing everything possible to protect both our patients and our staff in the face of this virus both now and in the future.”
The office of Wilson & Fiquett DMD, PC may be contacted at 256-845-0765.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.