Tim and Rebecca Henderson own and operate Long Meadow Farm LLC in Mentone. Tim has been training horses for 42 years. His focus is mainly on the breed American Saddlebred. He is known for his talent in training three-gaited, five-gaited and driving horses. Driving is one of the fastest-growing disciplines in the horse world today, it is a way of showing off a horse’s beauty and manners at the same time.
Henderson has guided horse-and-rider teams to world championship-level competitions. His love for horses began when he was eight years of age and lived on a farm in Jacksonville, Alabama. “I helped my father train horses,” said Henderson. “He always had about 20 to 25 horses at any given time.”
The first time Henderson was in the show ring was on a pony named Fireball and Henderson still has the same enthusiasm for horsemanship. “Training a horse begins when they are young and starts by ground lining them, jogging to a two-wheel cart and progressing up to under-saddle work,” said Henderson.
After attending Jacksonville State University Henderson moved to Kentucky where he apprenticed under some of the top trainers in the American Saddlebred industry. Recently, his name was added on a wall at the American Saddlebred Museum Walk of Honor in Lexington, Kentucky. It is a marker that reflects his years of hard work in the industry.
“A lot of people get the Saddlebred breed confused with the Tennessee Walker,” said Henderson. “The Saddlebred is an older breed from 1891 and stands taller than the Tennessee Walker. It also takes more core strength to ride a Saddlebred.”
Previously, Henderson owned a horse training facility in Birmingham, but wanted to downsize, which led him and Rebecca to Mentone. “Years ago I trained 20 to 30 horses at the same time,” said Henderson. “Now I train about four or five. I’m trying to retire, but stay busy.”
Tim and his wife Rebecca own and operate Long Meadow Farm LLC in Mentone. Rebecca teaches riding lessons from beginner through advanced in the three disciplines of saddleseat, huntseat and Western. Her students have ranged in age from eight to 68. “There really isn’t a facility in the immediate area that offers the services we do,” said Henderson.
Long Meadow Farm LLC is located in Mentone and offers boarding, lessons and training. Located at 4208 County Road 106. Phone: 205-410-8965.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition, but will print in the Wednesday editions as well until further notice.
