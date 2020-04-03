The Wills Valley Recreation Center hosts a variety of fitness instructors, one of which is Jennifer Cruse. She has worked at the fitness center for six years. Cruse teaches an indoor cycling class known as “spin-class.” The 45-minute class takes place on a stationary bicycle and focuses on cardio benefits.
“I was invited by a friend 17 years ago to take a spin class,” said Cruse. “I thought I would not like it, that it would be too difficult, surprisingly I loved it.”
The class is set to music to make the workout more enjoyable and boost the desire to push the intensity of the workout.
“This type of cardio workout is easier on the joints than running is,” said Cruse. “It is a lower impact workout, but still gives a great cardio workout.”
The bikes have the virtual capability to simulate riding up a hill by increasing the tension on the bike. This simulation is also enhanced when the participant lifts off the saddle the same as they would if they were actually riding a bike up a hill. “It is more than just a cardio workout,” said Cruse. “We also work muscles and actually do some stretching, it’s an amazing workout.”
Cruse said different people take the class for different reasons. She said some take it to keep their mobility intact and others use it for the cardio benefits.
“Our class has a broad range of ages and both males and females attend,” said Cruse. “We have members who are in their sixties. We show each student how to modify the class to fit their individual abilities.”
“One of the biggest benefits I find is that the class helps with anxiety,” said Cruse. “It is a great stress reliever.” Other benefits to taking spin-class are the social-setting, being indoors out of inclement weather and avoiding traffic while bike riding.
Spin-class is available most days of the week at varying times to accommodate busy schedules. Some classes are held at 5:30 a.m. while others take place in the evening. Printed class schedules can be found in the lobby of the recreation center.
“Newcomers should not feel intimidated,” said Cruse. “Everyone had their first day and the students are all very helpful with newcomers.”
In accordance with Alabama Department of Health and CDC guidelines the Wills Valley Recreation Center is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow them on social media for updates.
Follow Spotlight on Business in the weeks to come about businesses that are currently open and what they are doing for their customers during this time of pandemic.
Continuing focus on Wills Valley Recreation Instructors will be found in the Thursday editions under Marla Ballard’s column Who’s Who.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
