Roadside 'Que feels 'like a family room'

When Roadside ‘Que started out in Fort Payne it was in a small food trailer parked on the side of the street in the downtown area. The response was so good that the business moved into a 1,500 square foot brick and mortar building located at 607 Gault Ave N, Suite A.
The business is mainly about barbecue, but not entirely. The new facility is about family and community and gathering to nourish both body and spirit. Owner’s Justin and Heather Christman, along with Gregg Christman, have created a place that feels more like a “family room” of a home than a restaurant.
A foosball table sits in one corner and a shelf with games sits in the other. A miniature table made for children allows parents the opportunity to unwind after a long day while the little ones play games and eat within eyesight.
“Guests” a.k.a. customers are welcome to browse through the 200 vinyl collection of records and play a record of their liking just like they would at home. The collection is a blast from the past. Heather framed a large number of vinyl jackets as part of the décor for the restaurant.
Other décor includes a guitar signed by some 27 different bands that Justin was able to meet while delivering food to the bands over his years in the restaurant business. The bar top houses under shellac the concert tickets from the music venues the owners have attended.
The bar serves up only wine and craft beer and was voted Best of DeKalb for their craft beer selection of over 50 different varieties of beer.
“Our selection of wine is not huge, but it is a selection of quality wines,” said Justin.
Heather said, “Our selection of beer is a marriage of Colorado and Alabama just like our marriage.”
Recently, the back porch was covered and decorated so musicians could perform periodically.
"We appreciate the response of the public and give back to the community by purchasing everything possible we can locally,” said Justin. “We feel it supports local farmers and provides our customers with the freshest possible food.”
The Who’s Who column in the Thursday edition of The Times-Journal shared the story of the Christmans. Justin and Heather’s Motto: “If you don’t do it this year, you’ll be one year older when you do.”
Roadside ‘Que's hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and they are open until 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Phone: 256-599-1387 They can also be found on Facebook at @roadsideque.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears each Saturday.
