Well, 2020 certainly came as a big surprise to most people in more ways than one. However, through it all we have still introduced some inspirational people each week in Who’s Who, individuals who standout in the crowd for various reasons.
Each year this column introduces some 50 or more people, and each December, I take the time to reminisce over the year and encourage the public to continue to contribute names of individuals you find motivating.
In February of this year the students of Moon Lake Elementary were featured for receiving an “A” from the state. They were the only school in the county to receive this mark based on achievement, academic growth, and attendance. Mrs. Lance, principal of MLE, her staff, and the parents worked diligently to attain this goal. The school’s motto: “Learner’s Today, Leader’s Tomorrow.”
Reader’s who followed through the month of April were encouraged to stay fit even when the gyms were closed. Who’s Who brought fitness instructor’s to light who make it their way of life to stay healthy and encourage by example.
From the end of April into the month of May this column introduced Kandi Burt, Kayla McKenzie, and Janie Hale three women who conquered obesity and bravely shared their before and after stories and photos. Each woman took a different journey and shared what helped her overcome her own personal battle.
The May 20th edition featured heroes who both wear masks and make them. While this one team in particular was featured, it is recognized that there were many who took the time and continue to take the time to produce masks during this time of pandemic.
Through this pandemic I have met people whose entrepreneurial spirit did not die even with a struggling economy. People who reinvented themselves and kept going. September introduced Jennifer Lusk, Linda Blythe, and Rita LeMoine as women who decided not just to survive, but to thrive during the health crisis of 2020 using their own personal skill sets to keep themselves going.
Others during 2020 took the time to speak out for charitable causes as seen in the September and August editions of Who’s Who. Reader’s were introduced to Debby Wooten and Lori Bible who encouraged everyone to remember pet adoption as an option.
At the beginning of 2020 we didn’t realize we were headed for quarantine, grocery supply shortages, or any of the chaos that has followed. We are about to embark on 2021 and we hope for some better days with the introduction of a vaccine. No matter what 2021 brings remember we can always find ways to inspire others by the choices we make.
If you know someone who is inspirational contact Marla Ballard at 256-657-8318.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.