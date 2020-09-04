The answer to the call “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream,” can be found at Rising Sundae. The business is located at 1104b Gault Ave. S. in Fort Payne. The ice cream parlor was previously known as Sweet Treats, but has a new owner with new ideas for the future.
New owner Donna G. Williams took over the business July 15. She has been a resident of Dekalb County for 36 years. Williams, like many DeKalbians, worked for many years in the sock mill industry. After the sock industry moved out, Williams and her husband went into the road trucking business. Now she’s tapping into her creative side coming up with delicious concoctions.
The parlor offers 28 flavors of ice cream along with homemade waffle cones. One interesting treat they offer is “nacho waffles.”
The homemade waffle cone is cut up into triangular shapes and topped with the customers favorite ice creams. Another offering is the homemade fried apple pie sundae, usually served on Fridays and Saturdays.
One of the biggest upcoming attractions is the Monster Ice Cream Challenge. Customers are signing up this month for the October event. The challenge is to consume all 28 flavors along with the array of toppings offered at the store. A time limit of 30 minutes is imposed. The treat weighs in at a whopping 10 pounds and if no one can complete the challenge the winner will be based on who eats the most.
After each contestant is finished any leftovers will be weighed and recorded and the one who ate the most in the 30 minute time slot will receive $100 and a T-shirt that reads “I Won the Monster Ice Cream Challenge at Rising Sundae.”
Currently flavors like blueberry and blackberry cobbler ice cream and praline pecan keep the customers coming in. Future plans include choices of hot foods. Williams wants to thank the public for their support, especially during this time of pandemic.
In compliance with state mandates, the staff at Rising Sundae wear facemasks. “I’ve noticed when customers enter the store they are really polite about social distancing themselves from each other while they wait in line,” said Williams.
In addition to those precautions the parlor offers curbside service. The phone number to place orders is conveniently located in the store window. Picnic tables are located outside for patrons who wish to enjoy their treats on the property.
Business hours are Tuesday - Saturday 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Sundays 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Hours may change seasonally, follow on Facebook for updates. Phone: 256-996-2955
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.