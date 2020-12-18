The National Fire Protection Association reported in 2019 that fire departments responded to over one million fires in the United States. These fires caused over 3,000 civilian deaths and over 16,000 civilian injuries.
Keeping fire extinguishers in the home is the first line of defense. It is recommended that at least one fire extinguisher be placed on each level of the home. Acquiring information about the different types of extinguishers and the care that should be given to them is vital.
The disguise fire extinguishers wear is that not all extinguishers are the same. There are six main types of fire extinguishers. ABC Powder, Carbon Dioxide, Wet Chemical, Water Mist, Foam, and Clean Agent. The Clean agent FS 49 C2 is an extinguishing gas mixture that suppresses fire while maintaining breathable concentrations of oxygen in the air.
The ABC extinguisher is suitable for use with fires involving ordinary combustibles, flammable liquids and energized electrical equipment. An extinguisher that is rated for use with multiple hazards should include a symbol for each hazard type. Multipurpose extinguishers can be used on different types of fires and will be labeled with more than one class, like A-B, B-C or A-B-C.
A is ordinary combustibles like wood, paper, and cloth. B is flammable liquids like cooking liquids, oil, gasoline, kerosene, or paint, and C is for live electrical fires.Class D fires involve combustible metals, such as magnesium, titanium, and sodium.
Water extinguishers are for Class A fires only - they should not be used on Class B or C fires. The discharge stream could spread the flammable liquid in a Class B fire or could create a shock hazard on a Class C fire.
The typical cost of a single-use fire extinguisher is between $15 to $20. Multi-use extinguishers range from $35 to $75.
Extinguishers come with an expiration date. The date is generally stamped on the cylinder body. If not there, check under the plastic ring surrounding the neck of the extinguisher. Educating oneself about the necessary annual inspections that should be given extinguishers and placement of them in the home can be simply done with online research.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise normally appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
