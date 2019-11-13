Hannah Leeper is an Auburn graduate student who studies the black bear population in and around DeSoto State Park. Ever since she can recall, the outdoors and wildlife have been a fundamental part of her life, and her future plans are to have a career involving large carnivores.
Leeper’s current study is, in part, ascertaining why the bear cub survival rate in northeast Alabama is higher than the bear cub survival rate in southern Alabama.
“Currently, this area has a population of about 35 black bears and it is growing,” Leeper said. “The biggest bear I have collared and tagged was a male weighing 334 pounds. He was an exceptionally big one.”
In general, female bears reach a weight of 150 to 200 pounds and males range from 250 to 300 pounds.
The first step to capturing a bear is to place cameras throughout the forest to reveal the areas the bears frequent. After that determination is made, Leeper places a large mobile cage in the area with food to attract them. She keeps a constant check on the trap via her cell phone.
“I know immediately when I have a captured bear,” Leeper said. “In this way, the bear does not have to stay in the cage any longer than necessary.”
Once the bear is captured, it is anesthetized and collard with a GPS tracking device. Measurements are also taken and a log is started to keep records on each individual bear.
Leeper’s work also involves educating local residents to make them “bear aware.” She has presented informative programs at DeSoto State Park and Moon Lake Library to inform the public of the importance of observing from a distance and how to avoid attracting bears to one’s home.
“Bears are not as aggressive toward humans as many people believe,” Leeper said. “They are more of a nuisance than anything. However, they do become aggressive when they are surprised and feel they have no escape route. The programs I present inform hikers and homeowners what they can do to keep themselves and the bears safe.”
Once it is determined a bear is coming near a dwelling, there are things that can be done to deter the bear. All bird feeders, barbecue grills, dog food and deer feeders need to be hidden until the bear stays away for several weeks. Also, another tip is to avoid putting trash out until the day of pickup.
Leeper encourages locals to report bear sightings. She is available to answer questions and also present programs. Contact Hannah Leeper at hzl0122@auburn.edu.
— Marla Ballard’s Who’s Who appears in the Times-Journal weekday editions.
