Words of wisdom about life

Royal Bruckno is originally from New Jersey, he has lived in the south since 1983. What brought him to Mentone was moving closer to family. Now in his sixties, he has some advice to share about life when it doesn’t go exactly as planned.
Bruckno experienced an unusual accident when he was just 15 years of age.
“I was playing football and went out for a button hook pass,” said Bruckno. “The ball was being intercepted by a player on the opposing team and right at the last second he pulled back and the ball hit me right in the eye.”
The force of the strike initially caused him to go blind in both eyes. His sight returned in one eye, but the damage was too severe to the one that received the greatest impact of the hit that the result was the removal of his right eye. The doctors said if they left the damaged eye in the socket it could actually cause harm to the other eye.
At any age this would have been challenging, but for a teenager who has a long future ahead of him the emotional impact was challenging.
“I was nervous about my future,” said Bruckno. “I didn’t go out for a while, I just stayed home. I was worried about how it would affect my ability to work, to drive, and wondered if any girls would ever date me.”
Dealing with his own thoughts was tough, but when a neighbor told him he would probably go completely blind by age 30, that had another impact on him as well.
“The words of my doctor were encouraging,” said Bruckno. “He said, “You will get through this.”
All of this happened at the time when the Vietnam War Selective Service Lottery was taking place. Due to his injury, he was not called up for duty. His doctor was right about his future, though. Bruckno went on to hold a job where he was required to drive a box truck, he got married and has a family, spent some time as a professional photographer and retired from the postal service.
For a time, he wore an ocular prosthesis, but as time went by the eye socket changed and it became uncomfortable. He now wears an eye patch.
His advice is be encouraging to others no matter what they are facing, forgive people for their mistakes that affect you, take life day by day, and don’t let anything stop you from reaching your full potential.
Royal’s Motto: There is always hope, always go forward.
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Thursday editions.
