Williams Avenue Elementary is the current assignment of Officer Terry Noles. He serves the school as the School Resource Officer. Noles has been in law enforcement for 25 years.
As a father who still has children in the school system, he is well aware of the responsibility laid upon him each day to serve and protect. Noles’ work history includes working the streets as a patrol officer, detective and on the Drug Task Force. He worked his way up to Lieutenant and Shift Commander. He is a second generation police officer.
This is Noles’ second year at the school, and he is looking forward to the new school opening at its new location on 49th Street. His responsibility will increase, as the fifth grade will be added to the new school. Currently the school teaches the third and fourth graders.
“I view all of the school staff and children as family,” said Noles. “I enjoy working at the school. The children high-five and fist-bump me as they pass me in the hallways. It is nice to be in a position where I see positivity each day on the job.”
Noles said elementary aged children are quick to ask questions about all the gear his belt has on it and he enjoys speaking with the children.
“My job is about more than just being there to protect the children, it is also about creating an understanding and relationship with young people so they understand the police are there to help,” said Noles. “We want a child who might be lost or in danger to know they can come to those with a badge for help.”
On occasion, he visits a class and interacts with the children. The principal and guidance counselor call upon him at times when a matter calls for him to be involved.
“I’m happy to assist when I’m asked to,” said Noles. “Sometimes a child has a problem with stealing from other children and it is best if we address these problems when they are young, before it gets out of hand. I try to impress upon the children that even when no one is looking they need to make wise decisions, because every decision has a consequence.”
Noles said sometimes things occur on the elementary level that are surprising. He said a student brought a vape pen to school from home. He encourages parents to be supportive of the teachers when they have to address disciplinary problems.
“I want parents to know that SROs are trained to go towards any threat that occurs at the school,” said Noles. “Every time there is an incident at a school in the United States it is analyzed and studied so we know better how to handle situations. We don’t wait for backup, we handle the matter immediately.”
– This column, written by Marla Ballard, will appear as a series in the Times-Journal weekend editions to feature Fort Payne School Resource Officers.
