Woman owned and operated business

According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, more than 11.6 million firms are owned by women, employing nearly 9 million people and generating $1.7 trillion in sales as of 2017. Women-owned firms (51 percent or more) account for 39 percent of all privately held firms and contribute 8 percent of employment and 4.2 percent of revenues.
Women in DeKalb County own many different types of businesses, some of which are restaurants, clothing and apparel boutiques, medical and dental facilities and more. One of the fitness centers in Fort Payne is owned and operated by Marisa Foster. Foster’s Training Facility opened at its current location four years ago.
Prior to opening of the business in the old Fort Payne Recreation Center building the business was located in a warehouse in the downtown area. She said when she first started out she put basically every dime back into the business so it would grow.
Before opening her own fitness center she worked in the school system as a physical education instructor. Coaching sports and coaching athletes is a large part of what she still does. “I’ve always been into sports and exercise,” said Foster. This gym is unique as we use a variety of different items to workout with. We use sledge hammers, tires, sandbags, free weights, dumbbells, barbells, and more.” The gym currently hosts four rowing machines. “When I got that first rowing machine I felt really proud, I felt like I had really accomplished something,” said Foster.
Foster said she is at the gym everyday and makes it a point to speak to the members who come in. “Its was difficult when we closed due to the pandemic,” said Foster. “I’m so happy we are able to welcome members back again, they are like family to me.” Foster said the building is so large that spacing people apart is not difficult at all. She said they have all of the disinfectant materials needed to make it as safe as possible for those who come to workout.
Another feature she is proud of is that her gym accommodates families. The center currently has a fitness classes on Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:00. The class lasts approximately one hour and the Saturday morning class is a free introductory class.
The gym is located at 650 Wallace Ave. NE Fort Payne. Phone 256-630-8423. More information can be found on Facebook and Instagram under Foster’s Training.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.