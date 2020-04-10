Higher Perspective Photography is open for business during this history making crisis. The photography taken by this business is not what typically comes to mind when someone says they own a photography business. Shane Holman takes pictures of properties and uses a drone to get a full scope of photos.
Holman started up his photography business in 2015. “I had always liked radio-controlled aircraft toys, so when someone offered me a job that required a drone I was interested,” said Holman. “It is not as simple as it sounds to be a commercial drone operator. The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) has strict regulations that they impose on commercial drone operators.”
FAA regulations require commercial drone operators to purchase a license that currently costs $150 after taking and passing a test. If the applicant fails the test then each additional test that is taken costs another $150. The FAA requires the commercial drone operator to renew their license every two years. Testing takes approximately 1-2 hours.
Drones are equipped with readouts to let the operator know the altitude at which they are flying. FAA regulations have strict stipulations on how high a drone may fly, commercial operators can have their license revoked and face other possible penalties for not following FAA regulations.
Higher Perspective also offers interior photography of commercial and residential properties, twilight shots, and 360 degree virtual tours. The turnaround process can take as little as one day, but commonly takes two. Pricing is based upon square footage of the property and time allotted for photos.
Previously Holman would meet face-to-face with clients, now under the current state guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic he uses technology to avoid personal contact with clients. “I am able to provide clients with a link to download files and keep everything strictly digital during this pandemic,” said Holman.
“Most of my clients are Realtors such as Southern Properties, Remax, Ole Heritage, and Williams Real Estate.”
While the social part of his business has been temporarily put on hold, the selling and purchasing of properties is still taking place by using social-distancing procedures. Holman said that when he has to take interior photos he requires the property be void of occupancy and he wears a mask and gloves for everyone’s safety.
Holman also uses his skill with drones in connection with the DeSoto Rescue Squad. His drone is equipped with thermal capabilities for heat signatures to locate missing persons.
“We are hoping to equip the drone with the ability to deliver a bottle of water or perhaps some first-aid product to a person before the rescue squad arrives and maybe a two-way radio, currently we can speak to the person in crisis, but we cannot hear them,” said Holman.
“The drone was also used when the fires broke out in the canyon. Two hotspots were located quickly, with our birds-eye view, that were getting near a home and firefighters were dispatched there.”
Rescue operations are costly and donations are always welcomed.
Holman’s website is http://www.higherperspectivephotography.com and his phone number is 256-996-4916.
