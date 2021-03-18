For as long as Britney Randles can remember holding a pen or pencil in her hand she has loved to “doodle.” All of her early years of absentminded scribbling led to purposefully drawing caricatures of real persons and animals along with representations of cartoon characters.
“Art is my happy place,” said Randles. “It centers me.” Randles employment is with Walmart, but when her shift is over, she can’t wait to get out her array of pens, pencils and markers and sketch the images that inspire her.
Randles said she did not enjoy taking an art class. “The teacher wanted to dictate what and how I expressed myself based on their feeling about art,” said Randles. “Art is a feeling that is felt individually.”
For the past three years, she has turned a hobby into a way of making supplemental income. “It started out with me just making pictures for my family,” said Randles. “Then friends and others began to see my art work and would ask about it. Next thing I knew I was creating what people began calling ‘cards’ for various occasions.”
This year, Walmart is holding a nationwide contest among their employees to showcase their hobbies. March 31st is the deadline and in April they will announce two winners from five different categories. Cash prizes will be given to the winners. “I joined the contest,” said Randles. “I’m excited to see how I’ll do.”
The “cards” Randles makes are not a typical folding card, but are on one flat piece of construction type paper. She has drawn nearly 500 different cards for various occasions which include, holidays, anniversaries, birthdays, birth announcements, graduations, good-bye parties, and even in-memory- of cards. Randles said she does not trace or outline, that her work is all free-hand.
“People like custom made cards that represent them and the things in their lives,” said Randles. Some of her customers send her a photo and tell her about themselves. Some cards are full of details about the subject’s life and include things like pets, automobiles, hobbies, and their occupations. One card Randles made was for a wife who wanted to tell her husband she was pregnant in a unique way. The card was of a caricature of the woman holding a banner that read, “I have 2 heartbeats.”
Randles said children like her sci-fi and super-hero renditions and cartoon characters. She also does representations of famous people such as Dolly Parton and Elvira.
She is currently teaching herself to do digital drawings on a computer and has plans to expand her hobby area into a room of her home instead of just a space. “My husband, Tyler, is very supportive of my hobby and this has meant a lot to me,” said Randles.
Randles can be reached through Facebook messenger or call 256-717-9164.
Britney’s Motto: “Making other people happy makes me happy.”
