Boom Town Makers Market hosts an array of local artisans whose talents produce a broad assortment of crafts. Jo Peterson is one of those artisans who displays a grouping of natural products that are necessary and gentle on the human senses.
Since 2017 Peterson has been making natural bug repellents, bath soaps, and bath bombs. A bath bomb is a compacted mixture of wet and dry ingredients moulded into a shape, commonly a ball, and then dried. Bath water effervesces at the surface of a bath bomb immersed within it, with attendant dispersion of such ingredients as essential oil and scent.
The current line of bath bombs she is producing include ground oatmeal which she says people prefer due to the benefits of helping dry skin and sunburns. She adds combinations of aromatic essential oils such as eucalyptus and thyme, lavender, or grapefruit and peppermint.
Peterson has labeled her all natural bug repellent as “Bug Brew” and finds it is preferred by many in comparison to the man-made chemical alternative. “Parents feel comfortable using my bug repellent especially on their children,” said Peterson. “It is a small four ounce tall container that fits easily into a pocket and I package it in a spray bottle.” Offerings also include aromatic combinations such as citrus, patchouly with orange and clove, or rosemary. “People like the scent, bugs don’t,” said Peterson.
The line of handcrafted soaps she offers are vegan products, which means it does not contain any animal products or animal-derived ingredients. While these soaps look attractive they are not just made to sit and be pretty in the guest bath. The five ounce “chunky” bar of soap comes in a variety of aromas such as peppermint and rosebud.
The product line is labeled Shinbone Valley Naturals. “I put a lot of intent into each batch I make up and I’m really proud of the fact that the products I produce are free of chemical dyes,” said Peterson.
Shinbone Valley Naturals are for sale at Boom Town Makers Market located at 324 Gault Ave. N. in Fort Payne. Open Monday - Wednesday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and Thursday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Phone 256-273-6929
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
