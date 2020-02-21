School resource officers receive specialized training

Jim Chambers spent 22 years as an Alabama State Trooper and spent three years as a Fort Payne City Police Officer. He now serves as the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Henagar Junior High School.
Chambers started his career as a dispatcher at age 18 fresh out of high school.
“I always wanted to be in law enforcement,” said Chambers. “My favorite part of the job was accident reconstruction and investigating traffic accidents.”
He retired from the State Troopers as a Lieutenant. While serving in that role, he supervised over 40 other officers.
Part of his duties over the years have included working detail after hurricanes to protect properties from looters and protecting President George W. Bush on three separate occasions. “There is a lot involved when the President comes to town,” said Chambers. “It takes two weeks of training with the Secret Service to know everyone’s roles and what is to be expected.”
All SROs teach a Drug Abuse Resistance Education class (D.A.R.E.). All fifth graders are required to take this subject. The subject is generally taught one day per week. Fifth grade is a prime time for children in their development of social skills and decision making.
“It’s about more than just saying no to drugs,” said Chambers. “This week we discussed communication skills and how to express themselves without coming across in a threatening manner, but still standup for what is right.”
Chambers said one aspect of his job that is truly important is to establish a comfort level with the students and be approachable. Henagar Junior High serves students in PreK through eighth grade and houses just over 200 students.
“The children here are really good kids,” said Chambers. “If I would encourage parents about anything it would be to watch their children’s association as they continue to grow up. Who they hang around with plays a key role in their future.”
The SROs from all of the DeKalb County schools get together three times per year for a meeting. These meetings provide them the opportunity to share their experiences and input on trends that take place at the various schools. They share the solutions to the problems that they found worked best and get feedback and input from the other officers.
Every school in DeKalb County has an SRO for security purposes. These men and women are not “mall cops,” each graduated from the police academy and are certified law enforcement officers with years of experience. While they have the protective instinct instilled in them as officers most of them are parents and have the parental protective instinct as well.
– This column, written by Marla Ballard, will appear as a series in the Times-Journal weekend editions to feature DeKalb County School Resource Officers. A series highlighting the SROs in the Fort Payne City School System will follow.
