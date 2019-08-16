Fort Payne City Recycle Center beneficial to environment

Fort Payne City Recycling Center has been in operation since Earth Day - April 22, 2000. The center is overseen by Solid Waste Coordinator, Patrick Dunne and managed by Teresa Stone.
The message to be environmentally aware has not changed, but after decades of public recycling awareness some things have changed to a degree. Last year, China, where most of the worlds recycling ended up, placed restrictions on imported recyclables.
Most plastics and many types of paper including “junk” mail are being refused by China. Municipalities have to either pay much higher prices to get rid of certain recycling materials or send it to the landfill.
“It is becoming increasingly difficult to find countries that will take in recyclables at an affordable price,” said Dunne.
The recycling center still accepts paper, glass, cardboard, aluminum, metal and plastic bags. The rules for the center are posted on the property. Flyers are available, during business hours, to take home which list the accepted items. Those taking recyclables to the center need to have the materials pre-sorted for proper distribution to the appropriate bins. For example, aluminum foil and pie pans do not belong in the aluminum can bin and newspapers have a separate bin from other types of paper.
Plastics are categorized by a designated number. The plastic containers strawberries and blueberries are sold in are now refused by the local recycling center due to the number classification. The center will still take plastics that are in the “one” and “two” categories for plastics, such as laundry, milk and bleach bottles or jugs. The labeled number is commonly found on the bottom of the container. Paper cartons that feel like wax, such as milk and juice cartons are not accepted.
“It is important for those bringing recyclable food containers to rinse them out,” said Stone. “When containers still have food residue in them it draws bugs.”
Bleach and laundry containers should also be rinsed out. Newspapers used in bird cages or for any animal feces are not of recyclable quality, all recycling needs to be clean.
One major benefit of the center is that used motor oil may be disposed of. A container may be borrowed and returned within the same day from the facility for use by anyone who needs to dispose of this product safely. Used motor oil picks up a variety of hazardous contaminants when used in engines and transmissions. These contaminants include lead, cadmium, chromium, arsenic, dioxins, benzene and polycyclic aromatics. Low temperature burning of used oil can create airborne pollutants that can get into the lungs. Disposing of used oil in a responsible manner is essential to the environment.
Automobile and marine batteries are accepted at the center. The center does not take electronic devices, but they encourage those needing to dispose of these types of devices to take them to DeKalb Computers at 2304 Gault Ave. N.
The center is open 24 hours every day of the week for receiving recyclables, business hours are Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Located at 406 Logan St. SE. Phone: 256-845-8977.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears each Saturday.
