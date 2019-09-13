Update on expanding business

Tonya Haas opened Myrtle Jane’s 12 years ago. Within one year of opening the business in Fort Payne, the store had to be remodeled to add on an additional 1,500 square feet. Now Haas is opening a second Myrtle Jane’s.
On Oct. 1, the second location will open in Pelham, Alabama just a little over 100 miles southwest of Fort Payne.
“I will still be working at the Fort Payne location and divide my time between the two stores,” Haas said. “Of course, initially, I may have to give a little more of my attention to the second location as we get things going.”
The stores rent space to vendors who display antiques, vintage, repurposed, and upcycled home décor. The Fort Payne location has both local and out of town vendors.
“We have vendors from Tuscaloosa, Montevallo, Guntersville and Georgia,” Haas said.
While Myrtle Jane’s offers home décor, what the store specializes in is displaying the home décor in groupings that show customers the potential for what the furnishings could look like in their home. Furnishings are also grouped together to help homeowners appreciate accessorizing and pairing vintage with modern.
“We are not just an antique store,” Haas said. “We endeavor to blend modern with vintage and also show how different types of wood furnishings may be blended together.
“What is popular now, and I believe will be for a long time, is blending in a painted piece with natural pieces of furniture.”
The second location is currently in operation as Oak Mountain Emporium, but will be renamed Myrtle Jane’s South. The Fort Payne location has over 40 vendors and the second location will house approximately the same number. The new store is two levels and has over 5,000 square feet of space.
One new treat that is being added to the Fort Payne location is pre-packaged baked goods from Tip Top Bake Shop in Mentone. They will be displayed at the front of the store. While visiting, take notice of the checkout counter, which is an old saloon bar with a tile top. It has some unique features.
Hours of operation may be found on both Facebook and Instagram. The Fort Payne location is at 1030 Grand Ave. SW. The phone number for that location is 256-845-4830. The Pelham location is at 2700 Pelham Pkwy. The phone number for that location is 205-664-4333.
Correction:
Last week, the number for the Dupree Designs business listed in the article was incorrect. The correct number is 256-599-8308.
