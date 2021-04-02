Fort Payne Feed & Seed welcomes the Chicken Whisperer April 10

Fort Payne Feed & Seed, LLC located at 1954 Gault Ave. N. will be hosting a poultry workshop promoted by Tucker Milling LLC out of Guntersville featuring the “Chicken Whisperer.”
Fort Payne Feed & Seed sells chicks seasonally of various breeds, mostly layer hens. “A lot of people like to raise chickens that provide them with fresh eggs,” said manager George Oliva. For those who are unable to raise their own chickens due to limited space and zoning laws the store sells fresh eggs. Oliva said they only purchase eggs from reputable providers who they are familiar with. “It’s important to us that we know what the egg provider feeds their flock,” said Oliva.
The weekend poultry workshop will be presented by Andy Schneider, better known as the “Chicken Whisperer.” Schneider has become the go-to guy for anything chickens. He is a web radio personality as host of the “Backyard Poultry with the Chicken Whisperer” radio show. He has been featured on CNN, HLN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, and NPR.
Schneider is the National Spokesperson for the USDA-APHIS Bio-Security for Birds Program, Editor and Chief of Chicken Whisperer quarterly magazine. He has been featured in Time Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Schneider authored “The Chicken Whisperer’s Guide to Keeping Chickens” with the goal of helping first time chicken owners do it right the first time. Andy and his wife Jen keep a small flock on their property just north of Atlanta, Georgia and over the years he has assisted a countless number of people to start up their own backyard flocks.
In December 2017, Schneider released a second book written with the assistance of veterinarians, poultry nutritionists, and poultry scientists. The hope was to combat misinformation that goes viral on the internet. Schneider has authored more publications and will have his books for sale at the presentation.
Book signing, trivia, door prizes, and more will be part of the program on April 10. The program will be held on the property of the Fort Payne Feed & Seed from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A portion of the program will include a Question-and-Answer session with the audience.
Carrying quality chicken feed at the Fort Payne Feed & Seed is just part of their supply. The store offers raw honey from within a fifty-mile range, local beef, glazed garden pottery, fountains, mulch, compost, and various types of soil. Garden tools, fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, seeds, and starter vegetable plants are all also part of the offerings. Olivia said they are expecting a large supply of plants including fruit trees.
Fort Payne Feed & Seed is owned by Joey and Stephanie Gruber. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Phone 256-845-5946
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.