Paul Bell is a DeKalb County Deputy Sheriff and is the school resource officer at Ider High School. The Ider School houses grades Kindergarten through 12th with nearly 800 students and has been in operation since 1907.
Bell has been in law enforcement since 1996. He has worked as an SRO with the DeKalb County unit for the last 13 years. Other credentials include being a D.A.R.E. officer for over a decade, receiving the rank of sergeant in 2006, and being a recipient of the “Super Citizen Award” on two occasions. Additional positions he has served in include chief and vehicular homicide investigator. He has worked with the Fyffe, Rainsville and Fort Payne Police Departments.
In addition to protecting the students and faculty at Ider High School, and randomly checking for drugs on the property, he also teaches a criminal justice class. Ider School has the second largest criminal justice class in the county.
Students are taken on a journey to see the process a suspect goes through from the time of arrest to the trial. Currently, the class is conducting mock felony traffic stops. A felony traffic stop is when a vehicle has been identified as being owned by someone who has committed a crime, or matches the description of a vehicle that may have been involved in a crime.
Students take turns acting out the parts of police officers and suspects when a suspicious vehicle is pulled over. Students playing the role of suspect commonly show disregard for the students in the role of officer to prompt a reaction.
“All of this role playing helps students determine if this line of work might be right for them,” Bell said. “The role playing also teaches them the importance of being respectful and cooperative with the police should they ever be stopped for a traffic violation.”
Soon they will be putting on a mock trial where they will role play as well.
“It gives them [the students] a good look at the criminal justice system,” Bell said. “One of the main things I try to instill in the children is to have common sense and be able to adjust to the circumstances around them.”
Students are also tested in physical fitness the same as the police academy tests their applicants. Both males and females are required to run a mile and a half in 15 minutes and 28 seconds or less, get over a 6-foot fence, get through a 24-inch window, push a car 15 feet, and carry a 165-pound mannequin.
Bell is a father and a grandfather. His granddaughter calls him “grumps.” Bell also takes the time to coach team sports within the school system and hopes his presence in the lives of the students will make a difference in how the public and police relate to one another.
– This column, written by Marla Ballard, will appear as a series in the Times-Journal weekend editions to feature DeKalb County School Resource Officers. A series highlighting the SROs in the Fort Payne City School System will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.