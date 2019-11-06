Natural disaster leads to happy ending

Paul Edwards came to live in Fort Payne five years ago, after a series of floods drove him south from his northern home.
In someone’s lifetime, they might see one and perhaps two floods, but Edwards has been through four floods. The succession of devastating natural disasters had an impact on both his place of employment and his residence on more than one occasion.
Edwards owned his own hair salon for just shy of five years when the Susquehanna River rose 18 feet and damaged the building he was renting for his business. The Susquehanna River, at 444 miles, is the longest river on the East Coast of the United States and drains into the Chesapeake Bay.
On another occasion, his home was inundated with nearly 7 feet of flood waters.
“It is scary when the warning horns go off at 3 a.m. to get out now, or else,” Edwards said.
He had family and friends in the area so he decided to explore DeKalb County.
“The people are so friendly here,” he said. “The decision to move here has been a good one. I’m glad I made the decision to move here.”
Edwards comes from a family with a musical background. His mother was one of six children who each played a musical instrument and sang. “Music was always part of my life,” he said. “From the age of 5, I took piano lessons,” Edwards said.
His hobbies and talents are many and varied. They include singing, tap dancing, taking art lessons from a local artist, reading suspense-filled fictional books, traveling to foreign countries, crocheting and knitting scarves and hats, and cooking for friends and family.
“I mainly cook Italian,” Edwards said. “I have even catered a wedding for a friend.”
When Edwards attended college, it was with the intention of becoming a veterinary technician.
“To get me through college, I took a job at a hair salon,” he said. “I found I had a talent for it, and it has served me well for 32 years.”
When Edwards moved to Fort Payne, he found employment at Rumors Hair Salon. His talent for updos, stylish cuts and being a color designer are making him a well-known man in the area.
Paul’s Motto: “Follow your dreams.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who’s Who appears in the Times-Journal weekday editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.