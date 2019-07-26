High 5 store is a big hit

Tommy and Nick McKee are brothers from Pisgah and are the owners of High 5 in Rainsville. The business has only been in operation for just a few months, but so far the parking lot stays full every day the store is open.
The store is named High 5 because that is the highest amount paid for any product on Saturdays. On Tuesdays everything is marked down to $3 and on Thursday whatever is leftover is marked down to $1.
The process all begins on Friday nights when brand new, overstocked, out of season, or discontinued merchandise from various big name department stores is brought in by the truck loads. The stock is placed in approximately 40 wooden bins that measure 4’W x 8’L x 1’H. The products are not organized into groupings, it is a treasure hunt for shoppers to unearth.
Friday night outside the warehouse finds people lining up in the wee hours of the morning in the hopes of discovering stock that is worth well over $5. “Customers have found some really good bargains, especially on electronics, and that is what keeps them coming back,” said Nick. “They have fun camping outside our doors on Friday nights. We rented a portable toilet for them once we realized this is a weekly occurrence that doesn’t seem to be going away.”
When the doors open at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning the usual crowd numbers well over 100 waiting in line. “So far we can safely handle the number of people that have lined up on Saturday mornings,” said Nick. “If the crowd continues to grow we might have to start making people wait, but that hasn’t happened yet. The warehouse provides plenty of space for a large number of people.”
As customers enter they grab a big, blue IKEA bag and start rummaging through bin after bin as if they are in a scavenger hunt. “So far everyone has been polite and we have had no incidents of people getting out of hand while shopping,” said Nick.
The McKee brothers recently opened up a second location in Boaz. The stores accept credit cards. Hours of operation Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues & Thursdays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Phone: 256-996-5913.
Located at 3324 Main St. East Fort Payne 35968. Just inside Rainsville city limits at the top of Sand Mountain on Hwy 35. Found on Facebook with clues for winning cash prizes.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears each Saturday.
