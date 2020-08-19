Pavilion at City Hall restored for Eagle Scout project

There is a pavilion located at Fort Payne City Hall that is also adjacent to the Children’s Advocacy Center that has been run down for many years. The last time it was updated was close to 20 years ago.
Most of the people who work at one of these offices didn’t realize this was a shady place with benches where someone could take a rest in a small garden setting. The paint was peeling, the wood was rotting, and nothing about the pavilion said “welcome.”
This is where David Allen Fischer comes into the picture. He decided to restore the pavilion as his Eagle Scout project. Fischer is age 16 and a member of Troop 75 of the Boy Scouts of America. Being a boy scout is part of his family tradition. His father, two uncles, and two cousins are also members.
Restoration of the pavilion was not his original plan. Originally, he planned a project that would have taken place indoors, but when COVID-19 hit he had to find an outdoor project that would allow for social distancing.
The project required pressure washing the flaky paint off, replacing all the rotten wood, and painting on a primer and two coats of fresh white paint. “Originally, the pavilion had some rotten lattice wood work that we had to remove,” said Fischer. “Once we removed it we realized it actually looked better without it.”
In addition to the actual pavilion being updated, the area around it received a facelift as well. “We put some plants and some rocks to keep the soil from washing away when it rains,” said Fischer. “Lowe’s donated some plants for the project.”
Between the donations from Fischer’s family and the City the project was quickly completed. The restoration project began July 8, and was completed on the 21st. Fischer said he has received emails from directors and staff members thanking him and letting him know the newly refurbished pavilion is now being used and appreciated. “I hope they will enjoy it for years to come,” said Fischer.
There is a small plaque inside the pavilion that reveals the year of restoration and recognizes David Allen and his Eagle Scout Project.
Some residents might know David Allen from his employment at Fort Payne Recreation Center and at Terrapin Hills Country Club. His current plans for the future are to get a degree in dentistry after he graduates from high school.
David Allen’s Motto: “Be Prepared.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
