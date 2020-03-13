Activities offered at the Wills Valley Recreation Center

For the next several weeks, “Spotlight on Business” will feature the various offerings at the Wills Valley Recreation Center located at 4220 Godfrey Ave. NE in Fort Payne and those who promote fitness.
Robin Brothers is the director of Fort Payne Parks and Recreation and the Wills Valley Recreation Center falls under the purview of the Parks and Recreation Department.
The “Rec Center” as it is referred to has served Fort Payne for 21 years. The massive 44,000 square foot building houses multiple opportunities for fitness. Nearly 2,000 locals have signed up to use the cardio equipment, lift weights, take a fitness class, use the racquet ball or basketball courts and use the indoor walking track.
The gymnasium has two regulation sized basketball courts. The fitness room offers free weights and single station strength machines. In the cardio area members will find stationary bikes, stair steppers, treadmills, elliptical machines and more.
The indoor walking track is a 1/10th of a mile per lap track and affords users the benefit of year round walking no matter the weather. Additionally, the recreation center offers group fitness programs, martial arts, sauna and steam rooms, locker rooms, romper room for children and open concession area for down time.
All memberships require a contract. Payment is based on an annual contract and may be paid monthly or in full. Those who opt to pay the full yearly fee receive an additional month for free.
Monthly class schedules are available in the reception area and include a wide variety of specialized classes; spin, muscle mix, circuit training, yoga, strength endurance, cardio-core, D 2 Fit, and Boot Camp.
Community gatherings include Golden Cats Club for those age 55 and up. This presents Senior Bingo the third Wednesday of each month and cards and board games the first Wednesday of each month. No membership required and attendance is free.
Volleyball takes place every Monday from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. free to all members and $5 to guests. For more information about the Golden Cats Club or Volleyball contact Delvin George at 256-557-3940.
March 26 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. the center will host DeKalb County Senior Prom “Sock Hop.” The event is free and for ages 55 and up. Music will be provided by the band “Still kickiN’.” Attire is casual or 50s style. Dance or just fellowship. Register with the Council on Aging at 256-845-8590.
April 6 begins “Walk With Ease” a six-week program for senior adults which will focus on strengthening the heart and lungs, nourish joints, build bones, fight osteoporosis, burn calories, control weight, reduce stress and boost energy. The program will be on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursdays for one hour. Contact Delvin George 256-557-3940 or Liz Hall 256-630-8866. No fee or membership required to attend.
Follow The Wills Valley Recreation Center on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or call 256-844-6571.
