Man spends more than four decades as high school band director

Jimmy Hobbs plays multiple musical instruments and has shared his gifted ability by teaching his talent to children since 1968. Hobbs has been band director at Fort Payne, Plainview High School in Rainsville and is currently teaching at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Rainsville.
Hobbs taught in the Fort Payne school system for two years in the early 70s and then decided to sell band uniforms, color guard equipment and other school needs as a traveling salesman. On his travels, his wife Doris accompanied him, however once they started having children the decision was made to stay closer to home. Hobbs took a position as band director at Plainview High School, where he stayed for 27 years.
At the end of 2005, Hobbs retired from Plainview, but his love of teaching music prompted him to accept a position at Cornerstone Christian Academy in 2010. He currently teaches approximately 60 students.
His years of teaching have been productive years. Some of his students have gone on to become band directors themselves and joined other musical professions. “Some of my students have gone on to play in Rock n Roll bands professionally,” said Hobbs. One of Hobbs’ sons has been a band director in Anniston for 25 years. The other son followed in his footsteps with regard to becoming a teacher.
Hobbs has taught music for so long that his wife Doris lovingly refers to some of his students as his “Grand-Band Babies,” because he is now teaching the children of some of his former students. Hobbs said he loves what he does and doesn’t view it as work.
When most people think of a band director the image of the typical, instruments used in a marching band come to mind and this is fairly accurate, however Hobbs is still keeping his teaching modern by including a steel drum band in his lesson plan since 2012. “What prompted me to decide to start teaching steel band is when I attended a concert at Jacksonville State University,” said Hobbs. “I was so impressed when I saw it, I thought I need to teach this too.”
Cornerstone Christian Academy has free concerts that are open to the public several times each year. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, they offer a Veteran’s Day program at 1:00 p.m. On Sunday and Monday, Dec. 6 and 7, other showings will be presented. In the spring, there is also a two day presentation. To get exact dates, times and more information call 256-638-9311.
Jimmy’s Motto: “If you do something you love, it’s not work.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
