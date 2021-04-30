Location, location, location

What once was pink is now blue, The Blue Charm Boutique (a lady’s apparel and accessories store) will open their doors at a new location Saturday, May 1. The reopening at the new location will feature amazing sales, prizes, ice cream and loads of fun.
Previously, Pink Door Boutique occupied the space at 5th and Grand (501 Grand Ave. NW) in Fort Payne. The previously recognized trademark pink front door is now been branded blue for The Blue Charm Boutique. Owner Summer King is enthusiastic about the new location. “I’m, so excited to be closer to the downtown shopping district,” said King. “We now will have our own parking lot with no shared parking with other businesses and be closer to all of the downtown activities and celebrations that bring tourists to our area.”
Loyal shoppers of the Pink Door Boutique will be glad to know that although the doors of Pink Door Boutique are now closed, some of the brands will carry over to The Blue Charm Boutique, such as the Kendra Scott designs. “We will be carrying more inventory at the new location than we did at the previous one,” said King. “We will still have the favorites everyone has come to love, along with some new products and merchandise.”
The “A Little Something Extra” ice cream truck will be onsite to help celebrate the move. For those unfamiliar with “A Little Something Extra” ice cream, the name of the business is a nod to the “extra” chromosome related to Down syndrome. The business is operated by diligent, hardworking individuals who have a disability.
Patrons of The Blue Charm Boutique will be eligible for giveaways and special one-day-only sales. Special gift baskets will be featured for Mother’s Day. Shoppers may choose from four different gift set options with price points to match. Gift baskets will range in price from $25 to $150 and feature items such as soaps, bath bombs, lotions, gift cards, jewelry and more.
The first 20 people will receive a free gift bag and one bag will have $50 gift card inside it. There will also be surprise drawings that accompany purchases. The first ten customers to purchase $150 or more of merchandise will receive a free Kendra Scott giveaway.
Another new feature of the business is gift wrapping will now be available.
The BCB was voted by Best of DeKalb as the “Best Women’s Ware” for 2020/2021.
Hours are Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Phone 256-979-1054
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.