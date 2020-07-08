Sitting back and relaxing options

Stay-at-home orders might not seem so bad in a home with a chair as comfortable as a recliner. While choosing a recliner looks simple enough, that is a disguise. Choosing the right one involves more than just aesthetics.
Visit a furniture store and be prepared to discover thousands of square feet dedicated just to recliners. The seemingly limitless array of sizes and colors can be overwhelming. Other considerations include cup holders, storage pockets, swivels, rockers, built-in massage, lift apparatus, wallsaver style, varying sizes and the longevity of the product.
Purchasing a recliner is not one-size-fits-all, they have to be tried on for size much like a garment. Shoppers would be wise to take a book and sit-a-spell and get a real feel for the way different types of chairs cradle them.
Some recliners have multiple features allowing the chair to be reclined to take the pressure off of the users knees. Some recliners give complete body support, including lumbar support in the reclining position. Others offer added comfort features, such as an articulating head rest which cradles the head and neck while in the reclining position.
A recliner needs more space than an average chair. Small recliners need a space of at least 35” wide while medium sized ones need 40” to 45” and large ones at least 50 inches of width. There is a recliner on the market called “The Beast” that surpasses the size of all others. It is best to get the measurements before the delivery persons show up at the door. Fully reclined, the recliner’s headrest and footrest should be no closer than five inches from the wall or surrounding furniture. Online shopping features recliners for “the tall person” and some recliners are tested to withstand up to 500 pounds of everyday use.
While quality recliners may cost more up front, the right recliner will provide years of comfort and support. According to Good Housekeeping magazine, the average recliner lasts about ten years with regular use.
For many choosing a bulky recliner to complement the existing decor may seem impossible. However recliners come in a variety of designs and materials including leather and an extensive selection of colors and fabrics to complement many types of motifs.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.