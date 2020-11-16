Henagar Nutrition Smoothie & Juice Bar opened their door for business Oct. 7, 2020. The new business is located at 17073 Hwy. 75 N, in the shopping center across the street from Limon’s Restaurant.
Marta Marroquin is in charge of the daily operations and is assisted by her daughter Wendy Puac. “I’ve always been a health food nut and this is the perfect business for me,” said Marroquin.
The smoothies and juice concoctions are touted to have health benefits and advertised as a “healthy boost of energy with no crash or jitters.” Beverages are made fresh based on the desired flavors the customer chooses.
The shakes are advertised to have nutritional value based on 24 grams of high quality protein and less than 10 grams of sugar along with 21 vitamins and minerals. The protein shakes are promoted as breakfast in a cup.
The Tea Bombs are mixed with Aloe which helps the digestive system, promotes nutrient absorption, and helps with acid reflux. The teas also have what is called a liftoff tablet which infuses the beverage with vitamin B12 and vitamin C.
The menu offers Tea Bombs and Shakes in an extensive variety of flavors. Seasonal menu options are a special treat throughout the year. Beverages come in both hot and cold selections.
Facebook has an array of photos of customers who have patronized the business and Marroquin wishes to thank all of the customers for their support. The business can also be followed on Instagram.
Winter business hours are Monday - Thursday 6:15 a.m. - 5:00 p.m, Fridays 6:15 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Sundays 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Phone 256-857-8732
DeKalb County has three new Nutrition Smoothie & Juice Bar locations, there is also one in Fort Payne and Rainsville. Follow Spotlight on Business for articles on the other locations in the weeks to come.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.