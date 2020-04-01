Geoffrey Lingerfelt has been in the cattle business for about 15 years and raises a breed called Brangus.
Animals eligible for registration as Brangus cattle are 5/8 Angus and 3/8 Brahman.
“The idea to raise this breed really got up and going in 1949,” said Lingerfelt. “The combination of these two breeds results in a breed that is disease resistant, hardy and has good parenting skills.”
Lingerfelt said it is good to have hardy cattle in warmer, humid climates which makes this breed particularly popular all over the United States. They can also be found in Canada, Mexico, Australia, Argentina and South Rhodesia in Africa.
The cattle breed Brahma is known for being a hardier breed and common bovine diseases like bloat and ticks are rare when this breed is mixed with Angus resulting in Brangus cattle.
“In a cow/calf operation what a cattleman is looking for is the least amount of feed for the most amount of meat or product,” said Lingerfelt. “Most people don’t realize when you send a cow to be processed, and that cow weighs in the neighborhood of 1,200 pounds, you're doing good if you process out 400 pounds of meat to be sold.”
Lingerfelt’s operation is all about farm-to-table, and the numbers from pasture-to-plate have to make it worth all the work involved. He also explained that there is another breed that was fully recognized in 2013 known as Ultrablack Registered Cattle. This breed is produced by breeding a registered Brangus to a registered Angus.
“The rancher is always looking for the highest value per head, best meat and heaviest carcass weight,” said Lingerfelt.
As a rancher, Lingerfelt focuses on offering meat at the market that is antibiotic free. To help prevent spraying herbicides on his pastures he uses the technique of “mob-grazing.” Mob-grazing is short-duration, high intensity grazing, which improves a pasture. A rancher places his cattle on a smaller track of land allowing them to completely eat up a section of pasture before moving them to another section of pasture.
Cows only produce one calf per year, so it takes time to see the return in the cattle business.
“When you buy a pound of beef, you should have a pound of meat when your finished cooking,” said Lingerfelt. “That is what you get when you purchase farm-to-table beef.”
Lingerfelt’s ranch is called Eastridge Cattle, and his product can be found at Nena’s Produce in Valley Head.
Geoffrey’s Motto: “If you ate today, thank a farmer.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Thursday editions.
