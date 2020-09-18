Rainsville popcorn manufacturer serves as dessert shop too

Six weeks ago, Waylon and Carol Miller purchased Nana Poppins Manufacturing, a gourmet popcorn store. The store has been renamed and is now known as The Miller Poppery.
The Miller Poppery is located at the same location as Nana Poppins was, at 260 McCurdy Ave. North, Rainsville (close to the Rainsville Foodland). The aroma from the parking lot will draw you to the location.
The dessert shop offers close to 30 different flavors of gourmet popcorn. The typical flavors of buttered and cheese popcorn are on the menu, along with an interesting selection of flavors, which include dill pickle, confetti, green apple, caramel, white chocolate caramel, white chocolate drizzle, cheese & caramel, watermelon and salsa, to name just a few.
Customers will find everything from “teaser bags” to “movie night” gallon bags. Carol and Waylon say their business is a 1,000 square feet of pure pleasure. “We hope to bring a poppery to Fort Payne in the near future,” said Waylon.
Waylon retired from the hosiery industry and Carol from teaching and like most retirees, they enjoy taking on a new challenge in life. They have plans in place to evolve the menu at the dessert shop with items such as flavored jelly beans and seasonal items, which will include fresh caramel and candy apples. They are currently offering chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate dipped pretzels and Oreos, and pecan turtles on their menu. Cheesecake is also sold by the slice or whole.
“We offer fundraisers for schools,” said Waylon. “We also find that wedding parties love to make purchases for their wedding receptions.”
“We also offer school colors,” said Carol. “Wild Cat Corn in black and gold is a big hit.”
For a time the store only offered curbside service due to the pandemic, but now customers have the option to enter or request curbside service. The store also offers delivery service. The new owners say they are keeping in line with the state mandated safety measures and keep hand sanitizer at the door for their customers.
The Miller Poppery can be found on Facebook and Instagram. Business hours are Tuesday - Friday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Phone 256-638-6262
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
