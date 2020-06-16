Kelly’s Kitchen has served country styled, home-cooked meals in Rainsville for five years. The restaurant is located in the Sand Mountain Plaza at 120 Main Street W next to the Stop To Save grocery store.
Kelly Lawrence owns and operates the business. Lawrence’s background goes back to the days when Cracker Barrel in Fort Payne first opened their doors. “I started at Cracker Barrel as a server and worked my way up to general manager,” said Lawrence. “Many of my customers remember me from when I managed Cracker Barrel.”
Her Sand Mountain roots grow deep. She was a 1982 graduate of Sylvania High School and now has a daughter that teaches at Plainview High School.
Breakfast and lunch are served from 6:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. seven days weekly. The recipes originate from Kelly along with the man she calls her “top chef.” “I am always looking at recipes online,” said Lawrence. “Both of my grandmother’s taught me how to cook tasty vegetables, but I love looking at recipes for new ideas for main courses.” The restaurant has three cooks and a total of nine employees. Food is served from a cafeteria styled line where servers place the food on the plate that is selected by the customer.
Each day the lunch menu offers a choice of six meats, eight vegetables, and four desserts. For $8 the customer receives a meat, two vegetables, dessert, and a drink. Lawrence said their banana pudding and homemade barbeque sauce are big hits with the regulars.
Regulars to the restaurant can tell what day of the week it is by what is being served as the main course. Customers who frequent the restaurant know that among the six different choices of meat that they will find Salmon patties on Mondays, Country fried steak on Tuesdays, Mexican lasagna on Wednesdays, chicken and dressing on Thursdays, and fried catfish on Fridays.
“We have some customers that come here for breakfast and lunch seven days a week,” said Lawrence. “We really appreciate the loyalty of our customers, especially through the pandemic. Many of our customers kept in touch with us by texting and on Facebook during the closure.” Due to the mandated closures Kelly’s Kitchen had to be closed for seven weeks. The day they reopened they were happy to see their customers were still there waiting for them.
Due to new regulations the restaurant has made the needed changes such as wearing face masks and social distancing.
Kelly invites everyone to come experience the friendly, family atmosphere of her restaurant. Phone: 256-638-2880
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.