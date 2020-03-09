Most homeowners are familiar with two-pane windows, but the home improvement market also offers three-pane windows. Triple pane windows are the most advanced windows on the market today.
Each of the panes has a spacer around the edges to give them a uniform space between layers. The void between the panes of glass is filled with an insulating, inert gas.
When deciding between replacing double-pane or triple-pane windows, consider the potential insulation improvements. Look to see if the U-factor is better in the triple-pane glass option, making them the better insulator.
The U-factor measures the rate of heat transfer and shows how well the window insulates. U-factor values generally range from 0.25 to 1.25 and are measured in Btu/h·ft²·°F. The lower the U-factor, the better the window insulates.
Generally speaking, triple-pane windows are considered a luxury product and are not standard in new construction in most parts of the U.S.
The primary downsides of triple-pane windows are their cost and their weight. The two spaces between the three panes of glass are usually filled with krypton gas, which is more expensive than argon, and the additional pane of glass adds significant weight to the window. Energy savings may not be significant enough to justify added cost. The additional weight of the window may require a modification to the homes structure.
Three more benefits of triple panes are less condensation, adding value to a home and reducing the noise from outside.
The average cost for a triple pane window will cost at least 10 to 15 percent more than a double pane window.
Display windows are in the store for a reason, test them out. See if they are easy to open and close. Check to see if they can be cleaned inside and out without a ladder. Examine to see if the latches feel solid and make sure the weather stripping is attached well.
The bottom line is triple-pane windows are worth the additional cost if the homeowner plans on living in their house for anywhere from ten to twenty more years. That’s how long the cost of the third pane will take to recoup energy savings that equal their cost.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal Tuesday editions.
