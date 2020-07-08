Lickin Good Donuts in Fort Payne opened April 30 of this year and is a family owned and operated business. Owner Doug Wynn has been in the doughnut business for 35 years and started Lickin Good Donuts in 2013. His son and daughter can be found daily helping him put smiles on peoples faces as they choose their favorites from the 29 different varieties of doughnuts the shop offers. Wife, Donna came up with the name for the business.
Wynn puts his own touch on the recipe for his doughnuts and apparently it is the right touch because he has successfully opened up doughnut shops all across the state of Alabama.
Their food items are made fresh daily and include other breakfast items, such as breakfast burritos and pigs in a blanket. They call their pig in a blanket a Kolache. A Kolache is a type of pastry. The pastry surrounding the sausage is homemade.
“Our customers like that our food is made from scratch and made fresh daily,” said Heather Wynn. “One of our best sellers is our Maple Bacon doughnut that tastes like pancakes and bacon.”
The business was operating six days a week, but will begin opening on Mondays starting next week. The business opens at 5:00 a.m., but Heather Wynn said customers show up wanting doughnuts as early as 4:30 a.m. and they accommodate them. “People like to get a dozen on their way to work,” said Heather.
The original plan was to have a small dining area, but due to the pandemic, that plan is on hold. The pandemic has prompted them to offer curbside service for those customers who are not comfortable coming into the shop. One daily special that keeps customers loyal is the assortment of a dozen for $10.99.
Their Facebook page should carry a warning. The photos leave a person craving doughnuts and other tasty treats.
“We are very appreciative to the people of Fort Payne for welcoming us in the way they have,” said Heather Wynn. “The people here have been wonderful.”
Lickin Good Donuts wants to give back to the community and is in discussions with a local charity to benefit those locally in need.
The shop is located at 508 Glenn Blvd. SW. New hours starting next Monday will be Monday - Saturday 5:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Sundays 5:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. To place phone orders, call 256-845-3508.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
