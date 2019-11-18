While most parents view their crib options as being limited to traditional or modern and white or wooden, there are some cribs that truly break the mold and wear interesting disguises.
Take for example the rocking chair cradle, it’s a rocking chair for the adult and an attached cradle for an infant. This allows a parent, grandparent or nanny to effortlessly rock the baby to sleep while they simply rock in the rocking chair. Pinterest has several designs to explore.
The co-sleeper, also known as the bedside sleeper, allows mothers to feel like they crawled into their baby’s crib. The crib has only three sides leaving the fourth side open and snuggled up to a bed of any size.
Parents in Finland commonly place their babies in a cardboard box. While that may sound odd Finland has one of the worlds lowest infant mortality rates. In the 1930s Finland was a poor country and infant mortality was high - 65 out of 1,000 babies died. But the figures improved rapidly in the decades that followed.
The cardboard box is actually a gift given by the government of Finland and is available to all expecting parents. The box comes filled with newborn essentials, and the box doubles as a crib. Mothers have a choice between taking the box, or a cash grant, currently set at 140 euros, but 95 percent opt for the box as it has a higher value.
Another crib choice is the Vetro Crib. The Vetro Crib is the first, 100 percent recyclable, non-toxic acrylic crib on the market. At $4,500 it seems to be the crib Hollywood stars are turning too.
Today’s market offers a crib covered in 24-carat gold for “only” $52,000, for that price the crib should change the baby’s diaper. Other offerings include round shaped cribs, cribs shaped like huge pumpkins, and one that looks like “Jaws” attacking a boat– the boat is where the baby sleeps.
Many of the modern-day cribs have the ability to be converted into a full-size bed in the years to come. Some cribs even convert into a bed with an attached desk. Crib’s have come a long way, baby.
— Marla Ballard’s Master of Disguise appears in the Times-Journal weekday editions.
