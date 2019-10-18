From May through November, all over the South, we see roadside stands, ballpark vendors and parking lot experts offering fresh boiled peanuts. Boiled peanuts are green or raw nuts that are boiled in salty water for hour’s outdoors over a fire (or more modern gas burner), on top of the stove in a Dutch oven or even in a crock-pot. The shells turn soggy and are even eaten by some die-hard fans.
No one knows just when or why Southerners started to boil them. However, it is known that boiled peanuts have been around at least since the Civil War when troops of the Confederacy were without food. When feeding the army became a great concern of the Confederate government, peanuts became an important nutritional source.
Since coking facilities were scarce, soldiers roasted or boiled peanuts over campfires. It seems to be lost in history as to who came up with the idea of adding salt to the peanuts when boiling them.
Boiling the nuts in salt is an ancient preservation technique. It was discovered that these boiled peanuts would keep and not spoil in their kits for up to seven days. The salt worked as a preservative and the boiling killed impurities and bacteria. Thus, they had a high protein ration that could be easily carried by each soldier.
Since salt was also scarce during the Civil War, history doesn’t tell us how the Confederate soldiers had enough salt to use, unless salt meat, a large part of the army ration, was used somehow.
Besides boiling and roasting, the soldiers also adopted peanuts as a cheap coffee substitute along with parched rye, wheat, corn, sweet potatoes, chestnuts, chicory and cottonseeds. Some historians note that Confederate soldiers from Georgia were known as “goober grabbers.”
It was during the slave-trading years of the 17th and 18th centuries that the peanut was first brought to the southeastern United States. For a long time it was assumed that the peanut had originated in Africa. However, peanuts actually originated in Brazil and Peru. Perhaps some of the peanuts’ uses came along with the slave trade. We must never forget the brilliant research that former slave George Washington Carver did with the peanut, and other crops, at Tuskegee Institute in the early 1900s until his death in 1943.
You can make your own boiled peanuts. All you need is raw peanuts, salt and water. Many people like additional flavors like hot and spicy. If you make big batches while the raw peanuts are available, you can freeze the fruits of your labor. Just cover the cooled, cooked peanuts with some of the water they boiled in and freeze. You can’t go wrong.
Boiled Peanuts
4 to 5 pounds green (raw) peanuts in shell
4 to 6 quarts water
1-cup plain salt
Wash unshelled peanuts thoroughly in cold water until water runs clear; then soak in cool, clean water for approximately 30 minutes before cooking.
In a large pot, place soaked peanuts and cover completely with water. Add 1 cup of salt per gallon of water. Cook, covered, on high heat for 4 to 7 hours.
Boil the peanuts for about 4 hours, then taste. Taste again in 10 minutes, both for salt and texture. Keep cooking and tasting until the peanuts reaches the desired texture (when fully cooked, the texture of the peanut should be similar to that of a cooked dry pea or bean).
Remove from heat and drain peanuts after cooking or they will absorb salt and become over salted.
Peanuts may be eaten hot or at room temperature, or chilled in the refrigerator and eaten cold, shelling as you eat them.
Crock Pot Boiled
Peanuts
1 1/2 quarts uncooked green peanuts
1/2-cup salt
2 1/2 quarts water
Wash peanuts until water runs clear. Place peanuts in crock-pot. Add salt and water; stir. Cover and cook on high for 5 to 7 hours. Add additional water during cooking, if necessary, to keep peanuts covered.
Cajun Boiled Peanuts
5 pounds raw peanuts, in the shell
1 (6 oz.) package dry crab boil
1 (4 oz.) can sliced jalapeno peppers, with liquid
Place peanuts in a slow cooker. Sprinkle with dry crab boil. Cover with water. Stir in sliced jalapeno peppers and their liquid. Cover and cook the peanuts on low 8 hours, or overnight, until peanuts float to the top of the water.
— Judy O’Daniel’s “Country Gourmet” column appears in the Times-Journal. This column originally ran Oct. 15, 2008.
