“Someone once asked me what I would write if I only had six words for my autobiography. Here’s what I came up with: ‘What if we weren’t afraid anymore?’” – Bob Goff
In his book “When People Are Big and God Is Small,” Ed Welch describes the four ways we are fearful. We fear that we will be shamed, that people will expose us for something wrong we have done or humiliate us with our inadequacy. We fear that someone will reject, ridicule or despise us. We fear that someone will hurt us physically, verbally or financially. And we fear the uncertainty of the future which produces anxiety in the present while craving a failsafe sense of security.
It seems these fears are the common language that we speak, but if unchecked, these fears can work through our lives like yeast in dough to produce all kinds of negative feelings and behaviors. We can imagine what great lengths we will go to in order to insulate and protect ourselves. At worst, we will sacrifice our moral decency. At best, we live a life that is so safety-obsessed that we are paralyzed from doing anything worthwhile.
As a Christian, I believe the gospel of Jesus Christ gives us a sufficient answer to our fears, and even provides freedom and a way to live courageously.
What we fear most—to be exposed, rejected, hurt and without a secure future—have all been met head-on by the cross and resurrection of Jesus. The good news of the cross of Jesus is that even our darkest sins laid exposed before a holy God, but instead of humiliating, shaming, rejecting or condemning us to death, God has met us with His love. Jesus took our sin and shame upon Himself, and by faith in Him we are offered God’s eternal love and acceptance. The good news of the resurrection tells us that even death has been defeated, and our future is secure.
Consider the freedom that comes with believing the gospel. We are no longer paralyzed by the thoughts and opinions of others or our craving for approval or security.
What if we weren’t afraid anymore?
We would finally explore what the paths that truly make our hearts come alive. We would finally love people for their sake, not for the self-esteem we can siphon from them. We would finally give up living for small pursuits but engage our lives in a bigger vision.
The great news is that Jesus not only gives us the freedom we need from fear, but He also gives us a bigger picture for what our lives can be if we follow Him.
