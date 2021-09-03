This month I would like to share some various aspects of life. Today I ask you to consider the subject of a birth in the family. Psalm 127:3 says “children are an heritage (or gift) from the Lord” and are a reward from Him.
Some interesting observations have caught my attention. For instance, there is the delight of a new mother as she holds her new born for the first time. Then there is the pride of the new father as he looks on his son or daughter, realizing nothing else can compare to this little baby.
However, in my observation, the ones who captivated me most were the grandparents!
Now this is where it gets interesting. They can’t take enough pictures, call enough friends or manage to text fast enough! I’ve learned from experience, you’d better not get between them and the viewing window at the nursery! Truly the grandparents have earned the right to love, enjoy and take pride in their grandchildren.
I have been blessed to be part of a large extended family. Over the years I’ve witnessed the birth of wonderful children into the family. There is an equally great joy that involves a new birth. This brings me to the second part if my thoughts.
The scripture says in Luke 15:7 “there is more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner that repents than over ninety-nine just persons who need no repentance.” I’m referring to the new birth of a new believer in Christ. It has been said that nothing will do more for a congregation than the birth of a new believer!
Sometimes we tend to become stagnant in our churches. Just like the birth of a baby in a family, a new Christian brings not only joy and excitement to our fellowship, but also a renewed appreciation for our own salvation. As I reflect over my years of service to the church, I find the greatest joys came with new converts.
Please don’t think I’m an expert on evangelism. It is not often I get to experience this joy and excitement. One thing is for sure, when someone comes into the family if faith, it brings “joy unspeakable”!
– John Keefe is the pastor of Minvale Baptist Church.
