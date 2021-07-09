My family lived for 17 years in a foreign country.
Thankfully, that country was liberated by the sacrifices of freedom fighters from around the world. The majority were American soldiers. That country has a deep gratitude for what the US has done to liberate and protect them from the threat of their nearby neighbors. Once their freedom was secured, the country was able to prosper. The largest churches in the world have developed there. Consequently, we were able to live and work in Christian ministry without any hinderances.
In many countries of our world, Christianity is oppressed and persecuted. Just next door to the country where we lived is one of the most oppressive nations in the world. Having a Bible in your possession could lead to a life spent in a prison camp or even execution. Just to be associated with Christians from another country could warrant a death sentence.
As you probably guessed, we lived in the country of South Korea and the oppressive neighbor is North Korea. God loves the people of the Koreas. It is amazing what He has done in those places. Please remember to pray for those two unique countries of the world.
Freedom is a normal life experience for us that was bought by the blood of our American soldiers. Our nation has promoted freedom throughout the world. However, many people of our world still do not know what freedom means. We need to consider closely what the Bible says about freedom from a spiritual point of view.
Once a person believes in the Lord Jesus they are then sealed with the promised Holy Spirit. “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” (2 Corinthians 3:17)
Freedom to know and worship the True God. Freedom to live for God. Freedom to serve others. “For you were called to be free, brothers and sisters; only don’t use this freedom as an opportunity for the flesh; but serve one another through love.” (Galatians 5:13)
No matter who we are or what our circumstances in life have become, if we believe in Christ as Savior and Lord, then this applies to us. We are told to “live as free men, but do not use your freedom as a cover-up for evil, live as servants of God.” (1 Peter 2:16). Peter was talking about the freedom we have in Christ and our responsibility toward “every authority instituted among men” (Kings, governors etc.)(1 Peter 2:13).
Real freedom is living as servants of God no matter where we are from or what type of government we live under. Followers of Christ are living under some governments tolerant to Christianity and others oppressive. But the believers’ response is to be the same. “Live as servants of God”.
This is true freedom.
– Reverend Michael F. Miller, Ruhama Baptist Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.