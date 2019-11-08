Today is Veterans Day, the day our nation honors, though not nearly appropriately, the men, women and families who are veterans of war.
Men and women for generation who for the most part volunteered to stand and face the enemy, to defend the right of every single American no matter the color of their skin, no matter their political views, no matter their choice of religion or lack thereof.
They went willingly into places most of us cannot even imagine and they did it for you.
But the world is changing and no longer are the battles being fought in faraway battlefields and not necessarily by men and women in uniform.
In John 15:13 Jesus tells us, “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life...”
Jesus of all people understood what those words meant.
When a person accepts the call of duty they must swear an oath indicating that they will support and defend all that is good, all that is free, all that is right, all that is honorable, against all foes, foreign and domestic, so help them God.
Well, men and women of faith take a similar oath by the pledge of allegiance to the cause of Christ.
We have accepted to join the battle, not against flesh and blood but against the forces of evil and now more than ever the church must stand and face evil as Christians are now the most persecuted group in the world.
No longer are battles being fought in forests of Europe, on an island in the Pacific or a desert in the Middle East, no longer are they fought on a peninsula in Southeast Asia, no, now they are being fought in skyscrapers, they are being fought in schools, they are being fought in music festival venues, they are being fought in Sunday morning church worship services, and every American is involved, Christian or not.
Today, veterans are being honored in ways that will never truly be representative of their service or sacrifice.
Because of a medical condition, I was turned down twice by the Marines, so I was not able to become part of such an honorable alumni. So, to all of the men and women who are serving now and have served and to those who have lost, I salute you with my heart, and I speak for many to say thank you for giving of yourself to allow all of us to be able to live free even though that freedom came at a price.
God has blessed America with men and women like you for the greater love you have displayed.
– This Pastor’s Corner written by Darrell Morgan originally ran in the Sat.-Sun. Nov. 11-12, 2017 edition of the Times-Journal. If you are a pastor in DeKalb County and would like to contribute to the Pastor’s Corner column, call 256-304-0053 with inquiries.
