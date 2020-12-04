By definition this is an editorial, but people don’t need to know what I think. However, all people everywhere need to know what the Bible says, and that will be the subject of this month’s Pastor’s Corner. This installment will be about the Bible in general, the remainder about the Book of Acts.
The Holy Bible does not contain the Word of God; it is the Word of God. 2 Timothy 3:16 says, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God” (literally “God-breathed”). The Bible is also inerrant. An English philosopher of yesteryear had this to say about the Bible, “It has God for its Author, salvation for its end, and truth, without any mixture of error, for its matter.” In addition, the Bible is infallible. Everything thing that it says will happen has already happened or will happen in the future. You can believe it and depend upon it, and you will never regret it.
The Bible is God’s complete revelation of Himself to mankind. It does not lack anything that we need to know about God or His will for our lives. Nor is there anything extraneous in it. Nothing in it can safely be ignored. Serious students of the Bible will read commentaries, devotionals, and other materials about the Bible, but the best commentary on the Bible is the Bible itself. All individual portions of the Bible agree with the message of the whole Bible, and must be read with that in mind (2 Peter 1:20).
Jesus is the central character of the Bible. Indeed, He is the incarnate Word of God,and as such is God the Word (John 1:14). He is also the sole means by which a person can be forgiven of their sins (Acts 4:12), empowered by the Holy Spirit to live a godly life (Acts1:8), and He is certainly the only way a person can go to heaven (John 14:6).
Reading the Bible daily will transform your life. If you have never trusted Jesus as your Savior, the Bible will reveal your sin and your need for forgiveness to you (Hebrews 4:12). It will assure you that you can be saved (John 3:16), and guide you as you live your life for Christ (Psalm 119:105). And, it will assure that God will finish what He has started in you (Philippians 1:6). Please join me in reading and studying God’s Word faithfully and prayerfully. Your life will never be the same!
Chris Murdock, retired pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.